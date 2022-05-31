19m832l29xprty in
What do you think categorizes a high performing team or individual?
Curious how you'd evaluate a team or person to have high performance. What would you want to measure? Are people skills more important, communication, skills / ability, speed etc?
IAmAEMSoftware Engineering Manager at Apple
Besides the expected technical skills, knowing what to say, who to say and how to say is super important i.e. your communication skills. With more people going remote written communication skills have become crucial as well.
BolognaBot4000Product Marketing Manager
100% agree with this. Communication skills are so underrated but if you ever played organized sports, you know that communication skills are second to only talent/ability. If you can't communicate your needs or ideas or concerns to your teammates effectively, you're limiting the opportunities you have to problem solve and might actually create MORE problems. I see this ALL THE TIME when sales, engineering, and marketing are all speaking different languages... which is why I'm here lol.
