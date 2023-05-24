EngineerAtHeart in
Lightspeed hq coding round advice
I have a coding round scheduled for lightspeed hq Canada. this is my first in a product based company after a long while so i dont know what to expect (leetcode easy/medium/hard) ?
Can anyone share their interview experience? Any prep advice?
YOE: 7+
ChessTaki88Software Engineer
Yeah, I can't remember my specific question but I do remember it being fairly easy. I ended up declining the offer though, something sketched me out about the company. I think the offer letter had some weird wording in it. I'd definitely make sure you do your due diligence before accepting
3
