19g6xkw1caynf in
Can you negotiate an internal transfer?
Considering an internal transfer at google. I am an L4 Customer Engineer considering a transfer to L4 Program Manager. I have significant FAANG TPgM experience on my resume. The recruiter said they loved me during my interviews.
I was shocked she said this, but she said if it were possible to bring me into the position with a level jump (to L5) I would have had a very strong shot at it.
They did an exercise to "estimate" what my comp could look like in the new role, and they projected it as exactly the same (L4 CE > L4 PgM)). Who knows what the actual offer may look like,
What negotiating room is there in an internal transfer? Can I ask them to align on fast-tracking me to L5? Ask for a salary bump?
1
3809
Sort by:
chuuj516Product Manager
As far as I'm aware, you can negotiate during an internal transfer, especially if you’ve got strong experience like you do. It’s definitely worth asking about moving to L5, especially since the recruiter mentioned you’d have a strong shot at it. You could say something like, “Given my experience as a TPgM, I think I’m already operating at L5. Would it be possible to consider me for that level?” As for the salary, if the comp is projected to stay the same (L4 to L4), you can still ask for a bump, especially since the new role may come with more responsibility. Try something like, “I noticed the comp is similar to my current role, but given my experience and the new role’s responsibilities, I’d love to discuss aligning it with L5 market rates.” Just be ready to make the case for why you’re already at a higher level, and it doesn’t hurt to mention market comps. Best of luck with the transfer!
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,607