Can you negotiate an internal transfer?

Considering an internal transfer at google. I am an L4 Customer Engineer considering a transfer to L4 Program Manager. I have significant FAANG TPgM experience on my resume. The recruiter said they loved me during my interviews.





I was shocked she said this, but she said if it were possible to bring me into the position with a level jump (to L5) I would have had a very strong shot at it.





They did an exercise to "estimate" what my comp could look like in the new role, and they projected it as exactly the same (L4 CE > L4 PgM)). Who knows what the actual offer may look like,





What negotiating room is there in an internal transfer? Can I ask them to align on fast-tracking me to L5? Ask for a salary bump?