Software Engineering Manager  

Payback a signing bonus?

I recently heard a colleague who recently resigned was told they had to pay back a portion of their signing bonus because they did not stay at the company for 2 years. This clause was included in their offer letter.


Has anyone else encountered this?

24
6152
GoogoTechnical Program Manager  
Extremely common. Actually I would consider it more common to not have it set up that way. This goes for nearly every industry, not just tech. It's all in the fine writing.

Typically I'll take that money and just safely invest it until the pay back period ends in case.
12
SaltyFruitFuzzUser Experience (UX)  
Hi just wondering does this apply if you have been laid off or let go?
2

