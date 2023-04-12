19g6yl30tcuz0 in
Payback a signing bonus?
I recently heard a colleague who recently resigned was told they had to pay back a portion of their signing bonus because they did not stay at the company for 2 years. This clause was included in their offer letter.
Has anyone else encountered this?
SaltyFruitFuzzUser Experience (UX)
Hi just wondering does this apply if you have been laid off or let go?
Typically I'll take that money and just safely invest it until the pay back period ends in case.