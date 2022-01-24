SourBelt in
Is Levels.fyi trying to be like Team Blind?
I'm not exactly sure how Levels.fyi is trying to make themself unique compared to other anonymous tech social media websites. Everyone in the tech field pretty much knows levels.fyi for two things: seeing the levels at a company and the potential salary range. That's pretty much it.
What is this community going to be used for? As of right now, I go to TeamBlind instead of here since I don't see what this community is for.
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
There's no shortage of places you can have career conversations online (HN, Reddit, Blind, Fishbowl, Discords, etc). Many of the conversations on these places overlap though each has a slightly different niche. We hope to be the most helpful place to have positive conversations that further your career. Through our network of coaches for our negotiation and resume services I think we can have conversations with higher integrity and insight. Of course each community has its own merits and more knowledge sharing is always better. We participate in several communities ourselves and fully expect people to participate in any and all communities they benefit from.
