Great engineering cultures

I have been working on a software team at a fortune 500 global company in the US as my first fulltime job for the last year. I believe am paid around average and fully remote. I like my team but I feel a lot of people have been here 10+ years and are just coasting.





I am curious about joining a company known for doing great engineering with higher compensation. However, I worry about landing in a toxic culture. How do I pick a place I can learn from the industry's best without working 60 hour weeks? It feels so difficult to evaluate from the outside.



