Great engineering cultures
I have been working on a software team at a fortune 500 global company in the US as my first fulltime job for the last year. I believe am paid around average and fully remote. I like my team but I feel a lot of people have been here 10+ years and are just coasting.
I am curious about joining a company known for doing great engineering with higher compensation. However, I worry about landing in a toxic culture. How do I pick a place I can learn from the industry's best without working 60 hour weeks? It feels so difficult to evaluate from the outside.
MightyMicesSoftware Engineer
I mean, if most people on your team have been there for that long, I'd say it's a testament to a strong culture, despite a lower compensation. Amazon has that old fart tool and when I was there for just 3 years, I was already more tenured than like half the entire rest of the company, it's crazy. There's definitely some diamond-in-the-rough teams/companies that pay well without stretching your workload, but most of the times, more money = more work.
