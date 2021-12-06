breezy in
Lot more funded startups and opportunities, is big tech worth it anymore?
I know big tech will probably always pay more competitively than most other companies. But there's so much more opportunity out there today than ever before. The growth potential of a lot of these companies is going to be incredible.
What are your thoughts on which opportunities are the most compelling – how do you identify the most interesting teams that you look back on and think "wish I was there". Do you think the big tech era is ending?
I'm definitely seeing this as I begin to take recruiter calls. The last time I went down this route was in 2019 and the salaries for non big tech did not seem quite as high as they seem to be now. My profile does not look substantially different.
