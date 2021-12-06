Lot more funded startups and opportunities, is big tech worth it anymore?

I know big tech will probably always pay more competitively than most other companies. But there's so much more opportunity out there today than ever before. The growth potential of a lot of these companies is going to be incredible.





What are your thoughts on which opportunities are the most compelling – how do you identify the most interesting teams that you look back on and think "wish I was there". Do you think the big tech era is ending?





https://wyclif.substack.com/p/is-the-big-tech-era-ending