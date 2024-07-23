Michael monegro in
Just graduated from college with an IT degree. Hard time finding a job
So I graduated in may with a bachelor's in IT, i couldn't get an internship over my college career and now during the summer i am finding difficulties getting a job. For context i have zero work tech experience and live near NYC. What should i do to better my chances of getting a job and should i be worried
Slade777Security
Try internship programs through your school. Handshake, micro internships etc. Improve your resume do projects that your passionate about or projects that companies you wish to work for would find impressive. You should be averaging at least 20-30 applications a day but make sure your curate them carefully & not just spamming the same application. Another cool tool that others use is outsourcing, by using tech staffing/recruiting agencies. I hope this helps
