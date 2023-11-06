Magictree in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Feedback on the Word game I built

I solved 🔟✅/🔟 🤣 in 73s !
I challenge you to solving jumbled words from today's Tangled challenge!
Beat my score of 1275 .
Play now at 


I have built this 8 months ago. Didn't do any marketing. No ads whatsoever and i don't intend to put any ads as well. It's a daily challenge. 

Just kept sharing on WhatsApp, everyday around 40 folks play

Calculatron99Business Analyst  
Spent more time playing this than I wanted to admit lol
1

