How to move into a senior role?
Hi everyone, I have a question about senior dev roles.
What makes someone a senior dev? Do they just know more stacks and frameworks?
I want to move up as quickly and efficiently as possible. I just accepted an offer below.
What skills should I be mindful of starting out?
Microsoft
Software Engineer
US
Total per year
$165K
Level
60
Base
$139K
Total stock grant
$10.5K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
Well there are lot of things. First navigating office politics (if applicable and also depends on company), how you deal with ambiguity, delegate well, manage and train people well, code and architect a project with clean principles, code reviews. And these mean a lot with smaller teams, have to wear multiple hats etc. I think becoming senior is a journey and if you do it too soon, you will be disappointed. But if you stay in the same company and team, it’s easier to become senior probably in 3 or 4 years as you know your way around pretty well
4
That makes a lot of sense!
1
