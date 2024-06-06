19g615l1bg0klq in
How to edit a submission?
Recently submitted salary data and turns out I underestimated the face value of my avg annual stock grants by a large margin because of depreciation. When I was filling it out on mobile I noticed some comment about the ability to edit a submission but can't find how to do that now. Does anyone know where I can do this?
5
2981
Sort by:
invincibledreamerData Scientist
With the details like years of experience and years in organization, and this information being shared openly, it becomes very evident about the identity of the person submitting compensation details. Really hate it.
6
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482