6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Scoop: Uber updated their software engineering levels 👀
Uber recently updated the software engineering levels. Everything 5b (previously Senior Eng 2) and above just increased in title so 5b is now Staff Engineer: https://www.levels.fyi/?compare=Uber,Google,Facebook&track=Software%20Engineer
Pretty big change, also some of the latest offers I'm seeing from Uber are 😳
2
3712
Sort by:
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
They're trying to not be too obvious that they're using Google's leveling system
3
jinyung2Software Engineer
😂 pretty hilarious considering a lot of companies probably based their leveling off googles
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,359