Monday Motivation

Good Monday Morning! As I prepare for the day, I am reflecting on Martin Luther King, Jr.'s wisdom:





1. "We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now."





2. "All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence."





Balanced holidays, prepared for the 2024 job search. My favorite hashtags are:





#FamilyOverEverything and #workhardhavefunmakehistory!





In pursuit of the ideal role, seeking a workplace aligning with my values and aspirations. Key focus: strong culture, leadership, and agile environment. Passionate about software development, and innovating with technology. Excited to contribute to a team-driven, collaborative organization. Open to contract/full-time roles, onsite/hybrid/remote.





Spoke with numerous recruiters last week, supported by Dice, LinkedIn, and my network. Excited about exploring opportunities this week with some fantastic companies and making a meaningful impact in volunteer and family endeavors!





Thank you!

Jen Cuenot





#mlk #mondaymotivation #opentowork #peoplehelpingpeople #jobopportunities #recruitment #hiringmanagers #passionandpurpose