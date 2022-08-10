WdY4kC4OXzgn7fKeP8 in
Canada vs US salary - how to get more?
Hi. Im in Canada and when i look at salaries, the US equivalent salaries (same job, different city) are significantly higher vs. Canada.
Just wondering if anyone in Canada has been able to get anywhere close to a US salary? How?
17d5gj3mbae4tfSoftware Engineer
You should be able to work remotely for US companies. A number of companies keep compensation bands the same across locations including internationally, which could be your ticket to higher comp. After sorting by highest comp in Canada I see companies like Instacart, Etsy, Dropbox, Facebook, Salesforce, Stripe, Okta, Wish, Faire appear. See https://www.levels.fyi/Salaries/Software-Engineer/Canada/
2
glendaleSolution Architect
For Solution Architect, check: https://www.levels.fyi/Salaries/Solution-Architect/Canada/ Also check out the Canada leaderboard: https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Solution-Architect/All-Levels/country/Canada/
