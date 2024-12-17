arnab30dutta in
Positions and Hierarchy at ServiceNow India
Could someone kindly provide precise info?
( for ex.
...more higher position details above...
IC7 -> Princial Engineer -> 98 Lakh - 1.2 Cr
IC6 -> Senior Staff Software Engineer -> 68 Lakh - 90 L
M6 -> Enginnering Manager -> 64 Lakh - 82 L
IC5 -> Staff Software Engineer -> 48 Lakh - 68 L
M5 -> Enginnering Manager -> 40 Lakh - 75 L
IC4 -> Staff Software Engineer -> 48 Lakh - 68 L
...more lower position details below...
)
Its confusing and can't find much info about
a) the designation in Technical Hierarchy in Servicenow India
b) the corresponding fixed-salary range ( excluding variables like :
bonus/RSU/...etc)
