FinTech vs Tech

I've considering carrer in FinTech while am from cs background. Is the shift worth the efforts. I see that salaries are almost similar and even higher for an avg cs grad rather than FinTech grad
Any thoughts on this ?
I think either option will be good. I think the finance industry is still a little bit old school and fintech seems to take a similar approach, I like more of the casual nature of tech (although that's definitely company-dependent).
