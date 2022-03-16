19g615kzd423yg in  
Solution Architect  

Solutions Architect role at Stripe or Azure Cloud?

Any insights on the pros and cons of either company and which offer you'd pick and why?

CoffeeplsSolution Architect  
I interviewed with Stripe, didn’t hear from Azure. Stripe seemed really awesome but they were a bit slow with their recruiting timeline and the offer I got from a different company was really good and the WLB is exactly what I needed. I kinda wish I continued with Stripe mainly to get those pre-IPO RSU’s lol.
