Renegotiating accepted offer
Hi all,
Got an offer from Walmart which I accepted. There is no sign on component in my offer. How can I ask for sign on or additional funds now that I have accepted the offer? I believe I can still ask for sign on, please correct me if I am misinformed.
TC 165
bringeeRecruiter
If you accepted the offer, there's very little negotiation you can do unless you have a competing offer and are willing to rescind your acceptance for Walmart. Was there a reason you didn't negotiate the sign on bonus before accepting?
djimavic2Business Analyst
Feel like a fool saying this, honestly didnt know if I could ask then. Realizing if I join Walmart now, I may lose bonus from my current employer which is substantial but will be 2-3 months out.
