SWE Rejection

Rejected from internal SWE role based on a 45 minute coding exercise with no shared editor. Claim is that the "knowledge gap is wider than team is comfortable with".
My solution was O(Nk) and optimal solution is O(N * lg k). Again I did not write any code. I am being offered a alternative support/operations role with an opportunity to become a Dev eventually.
Total interview was 3 hours, with the rejection based primarily on the 45 minute screen where I did not write code.
What am I missing here?
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
It be like that. Knowledge is transferrable but if they're not willing to teach, then you know it's time to move on. Congrats on your FANG+ offer!
5
