Currently employed, should I even look for a new job?
Hey,
so I'm working now and was talking the last couple months to recruiters about switching jobs. Then everything went silent.
I still see places like Google still has some postings, but maybe it's not a good idea to interview at a place going through layoffs.
I want to get a new job, but maybe I should wait a few months? Any advice?
applejamjarSoftware Engineer
Personally I feel like it’s actually a good time to get a nice initial stock grant. But there is a risk of layoffs wherever you go. Generally less movement in industry right now.
