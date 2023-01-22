19g6vl27ock0r in  
Product Designer  

Currently employed, should I even look for a new job?

Hey,


so I'm working now and was talking the last couple months to recruiters about switching jobs. Then everything went silent.


I still see places like Google still has some postings, but maybe it's not a good idea to interview at a place going through layoffs.


I want to get a new job, but maybe I should wait a few months? Any advice?


applejamjarSoftware Engineer  
Personally I feel like it’s actually a good time to get a nice initial stock grant. But there is a risk of layoffs wherever you go. Generally less movement in industry right now.
