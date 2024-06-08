Anonymous in
BuzzFeed stability
Got an opportunity to start interview process with BuzzFeed. Assuming all goes well, it sounds like a dream opportunity, career wise.
Did some homework on stability, and it seems to have gone through a good number of layoff rounds over the last couple years. Supposedly from what I've seen, the most recent layoffs should get them out of debt.
Anyone have any other knowledge about the company? Also seeking advice on how to approach asking such questions.
Note : He didn't work as a software engineer there. He was a video editor