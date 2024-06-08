Anonymous in  
Software Engineer  

BuzzFeed stability

Got an opportunity to start interview process with BuzzFeed. Assuming all goes well, it sounds like a dream opportunity, career wise.

Did some homework on stability, and it seems to have gone through a good number of layoff rounds over the last couple years. Supposedly from what I've seen, the most recent layoffs should get them out of debt.

Anyone have any other knowledge about the company? Also seeking advice on how to approach asking such questions.
JackOLanternSoftware Engineer  
Excellent video by Chris jereza (he's a software engineer but worked as an editor at BuzzFeed taking something like an sabbatical)

https://youtu.be/mKnSeBsZpNI?si=7vPmIIoY7OuwPhIf

Note : He didn't work as a software engineer there. He was a video editor

