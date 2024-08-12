How’s the tech scene in Richmond, VA?
I currently work remote and make about 115k with 1 YOE. I've been living at home since college and am ready to move out to have a better social life. I have a lot of friends in RVA and have been thinking about moving there since the CoL is pretty good especially for what you pay for with a 1br in downtown areas like the Museum District.
I currently love my team & company, but I do plan on job hopping within the next 2 years for career growth. Do you guys think being in RVA would limit my options if I’m trying to maximize my salary compared to other areas like NoVa/DC? AFAIK based on levels.fyi, the only non remote companies in RVA that would be able to compete with my salary would be CoStar, C1, and maybe Carmax. Obv this won’t matter if I get another remote job, but I know those are harder to come by these days. Would love to hear thoughts
My friend who works at CoStar as a video editor enjoys it. They're building new mixed-use offices right on the downtown riverfront. They have hybrid work.
My friend who worked at CarMax as a SWE took the first chance she could to leave for literally anywhere else.
As always YMMV.