How’s the tech scene in Richmond, VA?

I currently work remote and make about 115k with 1 YOE. I've been living at home since college and am ready to move out to have a better social life. I have a lot of friends in RVA and have been thinking about moving there since the CoL is pretty good especially for what you pay for with a 1br in downtown areas like the Museum District.









I currently love my team & company, but I do plan on job hopping within the next 2 years for career growth. Do you guys think being in RVA would limit my options if I’m trying to maximize my salary compared to other areas like NoVa/DC? AFAIK based on levels.fyi, the only non remote companies in RVA that would be able to compete with my salary would be CoStar, C1, and maybe Carmax. Obv this won’t matter if I get another remote job, but I know those are harder to come by these days. Would love to hear thoughts