Transition from Startups to Big Tech, worth it?

I'm about 3 years into my PM career, first ~2 at an early stage startup that didn't pan out and currently ~1 year at a later stage startup. Current company was acquired after I joined for a modest amount by an established private company with no plans to go public.

I've been interested in joining a big tech company for a while now due to larger total compensation packages that seem to grow substantially as you advance. And for a more balanced life that isn't your typical startup grind.

My questions are:

1) If you've made the jump from startups to big tech or vice versa, what have you liked or disliked?

2) With your current knowledge, would you have done anything differently in your career path?



