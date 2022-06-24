19g617l4riwx25 in
Google: tough luck with team match
Hi,
I have a PhD in CS (numerical algorithms) and I have cleared the Google interviews twice - once in Oct 2020 and the second time this April. The first time they leveled me as an L3 and now as an L4. I'm having a really hard time team matching and I dont quite understand how I should work on it.
I work at a startup now, so exposure to building services that scale is still minimal.
Any advice on how I can improve my team match situation would be great!
Edit: Some additional details on how I approached team match:
1. Recruiter asked me to fill a one page document with skills and interests.
2. I send updated resumes from time to time to my recruiter.
3. I keep an open mind, as most blurbs I have read sound interesting. Lacking the professional experience that I do, I'm happy to work on any project that sounds challenging and involves learning.
4. Recruiter sends team match meeting invitations a few times a month. And I take every call and write my feedback which is mostly positive.
5. I dont hear anything back from the recruiter until the next team match invitation. I have probably had 10-20 calls to date since Oct 2020.
Also, I must note that I am in the NY area. And I keep hearing that its quite competitive to match here.
Thanks
Software Engineering Manager at Improbable
I’m in the same boat. Had a team interested, interviewed, confirmed team match, got hiring committee approval and team in question lost the headcount and hiring was frozen. I could not wait and ended up accepting an offer at Meta. I think team match at Google is broken. I let them continue working on finding me something just to bring it to conclusion.
Software Engineer
Thank you for sharing your experience.
