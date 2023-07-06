Advice on leveraging career and make more money





I'm currently trying to leverage my career and make more money as I'm having some financial needs and I feel stuck in my current company so I figured to try switching jobs or work in my spare time.





The problem with switching jobs is that is it's hard to find a "great" offer currently at this time being, even if they are great offers, it's very hard to compete with talented people especially those who got layed off recently, my guess is that I need to wait until around next year.





The other problem with working in spare time is most of my time is occupied with my full-time job, I do have some work teaching programming at weekends to some people, but I only do it sometimes since I need to have some time with my family and take a break, I've thought about making passive income, but I don't know where to start and how I can make passive income.





So I'm really confused here and wanted to ask all of you guys, what should I do to leverage my career? how can I make more money? what are the things I should focus on to get closer to leverage my career and make more income?

Hi guys, to give you a little bit of background, I'm currently a junor engineer at a big tech company X in southeast asia.