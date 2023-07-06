xiomay312 in
Advice on leveraging career and make more money
Hi guys, to give you a little bit of background, I'm currently a junor engineer at a big tech company X in southeast asia.
I'm currently trying to leverage my career and make more money as I'm having some financial needs and I feel stuck in my current company so I figured to try switching jobs or work in my spare time.
The problem with switching jobs is that is it's hard to find a "great" offer currently at this time being, even if they are great offers, it's very hard to compete with talented people especially those who got layed off recently, my guess is that I need to wait until around next year.
The other problem with working in spare time is most of my time is occupied with my full-time job, I do have some work teaching programming at weekends to some people, but I only do it sometimes since I need to have some time with my family and take a break, I've thought about making passive income, but I don't know where to start and how I can make passive income.
So I'm really confused here and wanted to ask all of you guys, what should I do to leverage my career? how can I make more money? what are the things I should focus on to get closer to leverage my career and make more income?
I think you might be thinking a bit too short term, even if I understand that you have an immediate need. I started as a junior engineer 19 years ago. My income is now 15x what it was when I started, adjusting for inflation. My personal experience might be helpful to you. In my earlier years, income was progressing slowly. I think you have to focus on doing better at what you are currently doing, being more productive and invest in learning. Learning would also help you be more productive. Even if you don't switch jobs this year, all the learning will eventually pay off. Best to have an understanding of where you want to go in the mid / long term: senior IC, engineering manager, product manager and work towards that. Spare time: of course important to find your balance but usually a lot of hard work is necessary to end up significantly increasing your income. Computer lessons might bring you some cash short term but at the expense of learning and getting better in what you do long term. It's a long game.
xiomay312Software Engineer
Thanks for the reply, I was looking for senior engineers replies, really needed the future reference, tips, and feedback, so I really appreciate it!
You're totally right, it's a long game, maybe I'm just a little bit impatient and got frustrated with my current situation.
I fully agree with you on thinking long term, it's been my life motto as well, that's why I'm also currently trying my best to do what you described (being better, productive, and keep on learning).
Your reply got me thinking, I guess my main problem is actually not understanding where I'm trying to go at the end.
Before graduating from my university, things are so much predictable, you go to school, get good grades, connect with talented friends, find opportunity with clear time range, and then you'll hopefully get a good job.
I did all of that and ended up in a relatively good job, but know I'm confused where to go now, because it's much more unpredictable to plan after graduation, where would I work, what job position I would want, would it be then enjoyable for me, it's overwhelming for me to think about the uncertain possibilities, but I'll try to think more about it, thanks for the reminder!
Sorry for the really long reply here, I wanted to ask you if you don't mind
What made you certain where you wanted to become?
What particular things that you focus / learning early on, was it your fulltime job work? or your self side projects?
How did you progress in to your career now? was it going up the title job ladder or switching jobs / taking another degree?
Thank you again for the reply!
