Robinhood facing litigation because of the AMC and Gamestop rallies
Looks like they are in some big trouble with the SEC because of the apparent market manipulation they caused when removing app features to users.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/robinhood-must-face-us-market-manipulation-claims-over-meme-stock-rally-judge-2022-08-11/
2i3i3okSoftware Engineer
Tough one. I think that was a damned if you do, damned if you don't moment and they stuck by their customer first. I respect it.
