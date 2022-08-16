EINCn230 in  
Robinhood facing litigation because of the AMC and Gamestop rallies

Looks like they are in some big trouble with the SEC because of the apparent market manipulation they caused when removing app features to users.


https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/robinhood-must-face-us-market-manipulation-claims-over-meme-stock-rally-judge-2022-08-11/

Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules

Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules

Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

2i3i3okSoftware Engineer  
Tough one. I think that was a damned if you do, damned if you don't moment and they stuck by their customer first. I respect it.

