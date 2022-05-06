19g6ul2qm6dx8 in
Got a Hopper offer 🐇
It feels like an incredibly good offer considering I only finished my degree two years ago. I do have a year of experience with a cloud provider in a site relability type role where I was working with some very complex and critical systems which helped a lot.
Happy to answer any questions.
Hopper
Site Reliability Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$292K
Level
L5
Base
$200K
Total stock grant
$92K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Amazing offer! Congratulations on securing it :) It's offers like these that really show that not only FAANGs offer high TCs!
