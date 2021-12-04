coffeepls in
Highest paying internships
I took a look at the levels.fyi internship list and I'm blown away. These HFT companies make FAANG comps look like 🥜!
Yup, HFTs are always the highest paying internships, they even offer sign on bonuses for their internships. That said, even other companies outside of FAANG pay pretty competitively and have cooler cultures too such as Faire, Nuro, Gusto, Stripe, Niantic, Figma
is it true new grads are offered total of 500K comp at Hudson River Trading? I see 1 million salary for people with 6 to 7 years of experience. How accurate are these numbers?
