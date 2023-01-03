Abhinav Jain in
Where to look for part time tech jobs in Ottawa?
Hope everyone's doing well. I'm an International Student (new to Canada) who's been working as a freelance web developer and designer for around 5 years now.
I think I've a pretty good portfolio and skillset (been featured on Elementor, Orpetron and Awwards). Right now I'm a student but I'm trying to look out for part time tech jobs which will not only help me get Canadian Work Experience but would also help me cop up with the expenses.
By any chance is there anyone in Ottawa who has any insights?
Thank you )
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'm not in Ottawa, so I can't specifically say like real part time jobs, but I think most folks I've known have done the freelance/portfolio building to try and make some extra cash. Now that you've got the portfolio, it might be worth reaching out to other small business and what not to see if they'll pay you to help them out with web/design stuff.
1
