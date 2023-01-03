Where to look for part time tech jobs in Ottawa?

I think I've a pretty good portfolio and skillset (been featured on Elementor, Orpetron and Awwards). Right now I'm a student but I'm trying to look out for part time tech jobs which will not only help me get Canadian Work Experience but would also help me cop up with the expenses.

By any chance is there anyone in Ottawa who has any insights?

Thank you )

Hope everyone's doing well. I'm an International Student (new to Canada) who's been working as a freelance web developer and designer for around 5 years now.