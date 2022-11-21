Anukelly in
Need suggestions
Just bought myself a full stack web development course. I am really tired of my current job and want to make a career change, but despite every reason to change career, i have these imposter syndrome that i cant get over with. I feel as if i am always missing out on something important aspect of web development and i will quit focusing on the course and rather do something completely stupid. I dont have much friends, i feel like i need to talk to someone or have someone guide me. Anyone?
YJonesSamSoftware Engineering Manager
Hi! Sorry to hear you are suffering from imposter syndrome. Believe it or not, this is very common. This belief that you are not intelligent, creative or generally deserving of the success you are experiencing can be difficult to overcome, but it's not impossible! Try these things to gradually overcome this feeling: 1) There is plenty of evidence that you are capable. Make a list of your achievements. Looking at them will remind you that you have the skills and ability to do your job and do it well. 2) Build your network. There are many ways to do this. Virtually, you can use a platform like this to ask questions and get advice. You can also use other social media like LinkedIn to follow and connect with other professionals in the field and even find mentors. 3) You are not perfect. No one is. Remember that you are human and to be human is all about learning! That is what I think is most exciting about this field. There is always something new to learn. Be curious and try not to be discouraged when you hit a road block. As a developer, one of your super powers is problem solving. 4) Lastly, surround yourself with people who will lift you up and speak positively about you and others. Do not hang around people who tear you down or speak condescendingly of other people. Sadly, there are many people like this in tech. Many of them believe that because they are talented, they are better than others. That is far from the truth. Talent and intelligence does not make you better. It is a crutch that weak-minded and poor mentality people use to stand on top of others. You are better than that!
AnukellyComputer Science at Melbourne institute of technology
Thank you so much..i am grateful for your suggestions…i am taking screenshots of your comment so that i can look at it when i feel like im not good enough haha. Thank you
