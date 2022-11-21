Need suggestions

Just bought myself a full stack web development course. I am really tired of my current job and want to make a career change, but despite every reason to change career, i have these imposter syndrome that i cant get over with. I feel as if i am always missing out on something important aspect of web development and i will quit focusing on the course and rather do something completely stupid. I dont have much friends, i feel like i need to talk to someone or have someone guide me. Anyone?