Best Companies Around Greater Boston Area for Mid-Level Software Engineers?

Hey everyone,





I wanted to a get some insight into what companies around the greater Boston area would someone prefer for mid level software engineers.





I am personally targeting for a great growth opportunity to progress quickly into a senior level engineer. I also value great company benefits including remote work flexibility, PTO, yearly bonuses and a great balance of stocks. Ideally, it would be great to have all of these incentives in a single company, but I’m certainly flexible.





Any thoughts, advice and suggestions for potentials companies to target would be of great help.





Thanks!