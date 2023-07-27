npranto in
Best Companies Around Greater Boston Area for Mid-Level Software Engineers?
Hey everyone,
I wanted to a get some insight into what companies around the greater Boston area would someone prefer for mid level software engineers.
I am personally targeting for a great growth opportunity to progress quickly into a senior level engineer. I also value great company benefits including remote work flexibility, PTO, yearly bonuses and a great balance of stocks. Ideally, it would be great to have all of these incentives in a single company, but I’m certainly flexible.
Any thoughts, advice and suggestions for potentials companies to target would be of great help.
Thanks!
AbhutraFrontend Software Engineer
How quick is 'quickly' progress into a senior level engineer?
