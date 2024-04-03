Harvard CSE vs. Stanford EE Master's

I was very lucky to be admitted to Harvard's Computational Science and Engineering Master's and Stanford's Electrical Engineering MS programs. I am currently a senior undergrad and am interested in working in the robotics field afterward (specifically in teams related to localization and perception that focus on non-linear optimization).





I have been asking many alumni and engineers working in the industry for advice on choosing between the two programs. Many recommended Stanford since it has stronger robotics research and closer industry ties to tech companies. However, Harvard has a smaller class size, and students can also take classes at MIT. I find that academically, both programs are equally excellent, and I prefer Boston's atmosphere to the Bay Area's.





So, I am curious to know, from an industry perspective, which experience would be better for career advancement. Thanks!