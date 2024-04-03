SeafoodRisotto in  
Harvard CSE vs. Stanford EE Master's

I was very lucky to be admitted to Harvard's Computational Science and Engineering Master's and Stanford's Electrical Engineering MS programs. I am currently a senior undergrad and am interested in working in the robotics field afterward (specifically in teams related to localization and perception that focus on non-linear optimization).


I have been asking many alumni and engineers working in the industry for advice on choosing between the two programs. Many recommended Stanford since it has stronger robotics research and closer industry ties to tech companies. However, Harvard has a smaller class size, and students can also take classes at MIT. I find that academically, both programs are equally excellent, and I prefer Boston's atmosphere to the Bay Area's.


So, I am curious to know, from an industry perspective, which experience would be better for career advancement. Thanks!

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
Credentialing is a sales job. The MIT classes are attractive, sure, but your degree will say Harvard on it - it's not going to say MIT anywhere. IMO the Stanford degree will sell better, and that's what the alumni/engineers you've already talked to are telling you. You don't have to do the optimal thing though. Your career is super important to the life you have, but it's not everything, and if you don't like the atmosphere in the Bay Area you might not be well served by a masters that will create a professional network for you mostly in that geographical area. The West Coast is not for everyone and same goes for the East. I have a bachelor's from a state university and I'm doing fine - no, I'm not working for a big tech firm, but that's mostly an active choice at this point in my career (just looking at layoffs, RTO, **** that noise). Credentials matter a lot for your first job, and where your first job is determines how easy or hard your path is to where you want to be, but just know there's less riding on this choice than you think and it's not like one choice will permanently close doors.
