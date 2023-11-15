Pichai in
Technical program manager salary at Open AI
Google L5 TPM
What salary to expect at Open AI and how much I can negotiate?
Calculatron99
OpenAI notoriously does not negotiate. You can certainly try but I would guess you get nothing out of it. Levels posted a big blog about their compensation structure and how they don't negotiate. https://www.levels.fyi/blog/openai-compensation.html You're likely to get an absurdly high base salary with a healthy sprinkle of their PPUs and, based on what they've been offering Google researchers, I'd take it immediately lol
