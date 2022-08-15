Joe Jonas in
Frontend Engineer career growth and compensation range.
Im 4 years into frontend (mainly Web and some Mobile with React-Native) engineering and am pretty good at it. Im worried a bit about my compensation and career growth as I grow older in this frontend domain.
Should I switch to backend engineering to make big money/big titles at big companies or would Frontend/Web/Mobile be sufficient for that?
tombanjoSoftware Engineering Manager
there's a cap, or plateau maybe on what you might get as a front end engineer without going on a management track, rounding out as fullstack, or showing truly exceptional design skills and implementation velocity. granted the compensation is still higher than most industries, designers and React/Angular/web developers just aren't in as high demand as the backend engineers that make the front end roles possible.
