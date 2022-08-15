Joe Jonas in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Frontend Engineer career growth and compensation range.

Im 4 years into frontend (mainly Web and some Mobile with React-Native) engineering and am pretty good at it. Im worried a bit about my compensation and career growth as I grow older in this frontend domain.

Should I switch to backend engineering to make big money/big titles at big companies or would Frontend/Web/Mobile be sufficient for that?

sombrero Software Engineer  
Frontend is easily paying as much as backend nowadays, but that said it is a lot of work. Frameworks are always changing and you have to stay on top of the latest.

Also check out: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&search=Frontend&yoestart=4&yoeend=5
2
tombanjo Software Engineering Manager  
there's a cap, or plateau maybe on what you might get as a front end engineer without going on a management track, rounding out as fullstack, or showing truly exceptional design skills and implementation velocity. granted the compensation is still higher than most industries, designers and React/Angular/web developers just aren't in as high demand as the backend engineers that make the front end roles possible.

