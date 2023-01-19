19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Amazon lay off
Amazon just laid off 18k workers today
Level89Data Engineer
No it did not. They're laying off a total of 18k employees which include the layoffs on December. And it hasn't laid off all the 18k employees but it intends to in the coming few months/ weeks.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I know AWS Talent Acquisition took a huge hit yesterday. A ton of my friends in recruiting got cut, even folks with 8+ years tenure.
