Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University 

Amazon lay off

Amazon just laid off 18k workers today
Data Engineer  
No it did not. They're laying off a total of 18k employees which include the layoffs on December. And it hasn't laid off all the 18k employees but it intends to in the coming few months/ weeks.
Software Engineer  
I know AWS Talent Acquisition took a huge hit yesterday. A ton of my friends in recruiting got cut, even folks with 8+ years tenure.
