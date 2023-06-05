flexibletutrle in
What do you do after you've got "an app"?
Over the years, I've created a number of apps and thought, "This is the one that will let me quit my job". But they all never took off or were too expensive to run.
Instead of switching ideas, is this a good time to get funding from VCs, non profits or governments? Or is this not the way to get started at all?
How or what do you need to take it to the next step?
To get money from VCs you should have a proven product, otherwise it's only a matter of your communication skills.
