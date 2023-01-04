Microsoft new-grad roles?

Hi everyone. I'm graduating in May with my Master's in mechanical engineering. My dream job is working at Microsoft. In previous years they've posted full-time jobs for "recent grads" by now, but I dont see anything like that posted for mechanical engineers.





I know the industry isn't hiring a ton, but I figure my best bet is reaching out to a recruiter. Does anyone know a recruiter for microsoft that recruits mechanical engineers? Most on linkedin seem to be for CS.



