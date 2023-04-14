LSBMSB in
AMD PDE SMTS Offer Eval
My ask:
Loc: Austin, TX
Base: 200K
RSUs: 250k/4.
Bonus:30K.
TC/year: 290k
Recruiter yet to get back.
Did I ask right or low-balled myself ? how do I negotiate from here ?
LSBMSBHardware Engineer
Update: They are willing to offer 175k, 240/4, 60k, 19% and say that's their best. Should I take it ?
1
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah, that’s a solid offer. Offset your base ask of $200k with the larger bonus. Probably leaves you room for growth later on. Additionally, in this market, if a recruiter says it’s their best, I’d believe them.
