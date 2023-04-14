LSBMSB in  
Hardware Engineer  

AMD PDE SMTS Offer Eval

My ask:

Loc: Austin, TX

Base: 200K

RSUs: 250k/4.

Bonus:30K.

TC/year: 290k


Recruiter yet to get back.


Did I ask right or low-balled myself ? how do I negotiate from here ?

8
2325
Sort by:
LSBMSBHardware Engineer  
Update: They are willing to offer 175k, 240/4, 60k, 19% and say that's their best. Should I take it ?
1
bringeeRecruiter  
Yeah, that’s a solid offer. Offset your base ask of $200k with the larger bonus. Probably leaves you room for growth later on. Additionally, in this market, if a recruiter says it’s their best, I’d believe them.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,468