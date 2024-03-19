Microsoft hires DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman to lead consumer AI

Pretty crazy story developing here as Microsoft trends towards becoming an AI monopoly with their latest set of hires. Mustafa Suleyman (cofounder of DeepMind) previously raised $1.5B as CEO of Inflection AI, a competitor to OpenAI with their product Pi.





Now he and most of the team is joining Satya at Microsoft. Effectively leaving the old company (Inflection AI) as a shell of its former self, probably pissing off a lot of investors. Satya has to be one of the most masterful dealmakers in history.





https://arstechnica.com/ai/2024/03/deepmind-cofounder-mustafa-suleyman-will-run-microsofts-new-consumer-ai-unit/