Microsoft hires DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman to lead consumer AI
Pretty crazy story developing here as Microsoft trends towards becoming an AI monopoly with their latest set of hires. Mustafa Suleyman (cofounder of DeepMind) previously raised $1.5B as CEO of Inflection AI, a competitor to OpenAI with their product Pi.
Now he and most of the team is joining Satya at Microsoft. Effectively leaving the old company (Inflection AI) as a shell of its former self, probably pissing off a lot of investors. Satya has to be one of the most masterful dealmakers in history.
https://arstechnica.com/ai/2024/03/deepmind-cofounder-mustafa-suleyman-will-run-microsofts-new-consumer-ai-unit/
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Seems odd to be able to poach him and most of his employees from his own startup without having to buy out the company, but this seems like a huge hire for microsoft
6
hackrSoftware Engineer
to me seems smart for Microsoft to recruit top AI talent, though feels a bit ruthless leaving Inflection in the dust. Gotta respect Satya's dealmaking skills though, dude is a wizard!
