Maxim Kolomiets in
PM: Looking for Job Opportunities
Hey all,
Hope this finds you great! I am a Mid+/Senior Project Manager looking for remote work opportunities with Western/Central Europe, US, or UK companies!
My profile is:
• amlost 4 years of XP
• worked in both corporate and start-up structures
• good in Tech
• have great knowledge of HealthCare industry along with its best practices and compliance regulations
I have scouted the market for opportunities and have sent CV in various places but also wanted to ask Levels.fyi commubity for advices and recommendations.
Thank you in advance
2
1159
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't have too much advice to help, but Levels seems to be updating their job board frequently, it may help provide a lead! https://www.levels.fyi/jobs/location/united-states?jobId=84499180522742470
1
mvkkolomietsProject Manager
Thank you so much!
