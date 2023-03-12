undertone in
First Republic Bank being bank run too?
FRB just released a statement confirming their liquidity. Seems like theres bank runs happening with contagion across a variety of smaller banks. Not sure if this will be the last.
Aspirant2023Technical Program Manager
Bank runs may stop but a lot of tech will be in trouble. Expect some tech companies to just fold
TheTechGentSoftware Engineer
Sad but true, SVB’s failure will likely ripple out to early-stage tech companies starting this week.
