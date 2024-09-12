MBA or look for a job?

Poll

I’m an undergrad in MIS and an international student. I have done a couple of co-ops and I’m graduating this December. My undergrad degree only gives me 1 year of OPT without STEM extension and I'm unsure what to do (if I get a job that sponsors H1B I have only 1 attempt) and I see that there is an option of H1B Cap exempt to get a job but I'm skeptical of whether I should try that option.





I also have an option to do an accelerated MBA and get STEM OPT but my 1 year OPT after undergrad will be wasted. Additionally, if I do an accelerated MBA within my university - I'm eligible for a Day 1 CPT so I can try to get some more experience through co-ops.