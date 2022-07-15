19g617l4f0zpvl in
meta intern looking for new grad roles
hi everyone
I'm currently an intern at Meta and have one more internship before graduation. I'm looking for new grad opportunities based out of NYC to maximize both TC and career development.
Right now I'm targeting Amazon, Google and LinkedIn. any other recommendations?
testnetBackend Software Engineer
Is it true that Meta interns are not getting return offers?
1
KJao2jsiu936Full-Stack Software Engineer
Yeah, someone posted about this a couple
days ago: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/eaUirE/internships-being-impacted-by-downturn
