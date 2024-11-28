Review offer and help me with some insights please

Poll

Curently at Wayfair working hybrid at an decent location and genuinely enjoy the work in like my team, comp is not the best since they estimate the value of stocks.







Recently got an offer from Microsoft hybrid in Redmond. Don't really have a desire to move there but the hiring manager said that I can start hybrid and can transition to remote after. Very neutral about the work the team does but seems like an interesting project.







The main selling point for me would have been the remote work at Microsoft, but that doesn't seem to be on the table right now.





Microsoft is a more stable company in terms of compensation, WLB, and long-term goal. Work at Wayfair is satisfying and customer facing so I feel like there's a lot to learn still, but company future is unkown.





Is there anyone who has experience with transitioning from hybrid to remote at Microsoft, or is that something that will not be honored?





Should I ask wayfair to go remote?





Current TC

Base: 178k

Stock: 15k





Microsoft

Base: 174k

Stock: 40k

Bonus: 0-20%

Sign on: 20k





Interested to know your opinions