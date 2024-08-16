How can I move to Quant strats role without relevant experience ?

I am currently working as a junior analyst in regulatory risk reporting role for a UK commercial bank. I would define my current work experience as largely focussed on data quality and accuracy for the bank's regulatory reporting and catering to CCR Modelling teams, Market Risk teams etc..I have tried to pick up some skills while catering for these teams. I have developed my knowledge in areas like Financial Markets, CCR. I have a good foundation in Math, Statistics and fluent in Python and R programming languages. I have been desperately trying to break into the Quant Strats role at various banks. But my CV isn't finding any traction amongst recruiters. Any advice on how to apply for Quantitative Strats role with banks despite not having relevant Quant work experience. How can I improve my profile in terms of training, certifications etc..





CQF certification is extremely expensive and I can't afford it at the moment (13000 USD). Any alternatives or suggestions on how can I improve myself to make this transition happen ?