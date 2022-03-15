19g616l0s97ner in
Pocket Gems Internship 2022
Hey all!
Was wondering if anyone had any insights on what the pocket gems internship is like in terms of quality of learning, work culture,etc.
Also, I noticed on the levels.fyi page it lists the 2021 internship offer for San Francisco, does anyone who might be interning there this summer have an updated offer they'd like to share?
19g61bl073n2w5Software Engineer
Buddy of mine worked there FT. Can’t say that I know anything else
19g616l0s97nerComputer Science at University of Saskatchewan
Ah, so they do more than just internships 😂
