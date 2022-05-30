19g6vl0cii6ng in
Making the most out of internship in SF
I'm an intern here for the first time in the bay area. I'll be graduating next year and want to network and meet as many people as possible while I'm here for the summer.
Any recommendations on meetups, conferences, etc for a student to network?
Especially interested in security, already planning on going to Bsides this weekend.
There's a lack of in-person meetups. What I would suggest is meeting people online that live in SF (via chats like Reddit/Discord) and look to meet in person that way. Outside of manual networking, I'd suggest applying to Greylock Techfair. Easy way to meet new people.
