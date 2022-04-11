Companies with TC over 650k for E6?

I recently got a refresh at Meta that brings my comp to about 700k (at current stock price), but I've been here for a couple years and thinking about trying something new. Could be a nice opportunity to get in at a good valuation.

After replying to a few LinkedIn recruiters that reached out, it seems that 650-750k TC is out of reach for most staff level positions.

Where can I apply that will be able to at least match my current comp package?