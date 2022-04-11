19g615kva8habf in
Companies with TC over 650k for E6?
I recently got a refresh at Meta that brings my comp to about 700k (at current stock price), but I've been here for a couple years and thinking about trying something new. Could be a nice opportunity to get in at a good valuation.
After replying to a few LinkedIn recruiters that reached out, it seems that 650-750k TC is out of reach for most staff level positions.
Where can I apply that will be able to at least match my current comp package?
19g615l1bajprvSoftware Engineer
Sorry for small derailing. How's work-life balance as an E6 at Meta?
19g615kva8habfSoftware Engineering Manager
It is fine however i think it is easier if you are promoted from within vs. join at e6. It is difficult for a new hire at e6 to get enough scope for MA within 1 half. The bar is higher than most think.
