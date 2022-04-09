19g616kynq7inz in
Faang new joinee
Hi. I joined as Staff Engineer in a faang company. My prior discussions with manager involved creating an ML team. I have been spinning up a lot of ideas and discussing with other staff members (non ML). Have created few prototypes too. 4 months have passed but i am not seeing any effort from management to create a team and officially fund projects. Right now I am the only ML person in a team of 100 people. As a new joinee, it's difficult to override and start something by myself without manager support. I am thinking of multiple options and talking to some senior staff people - Escalating, switching teams etc. What would you do if you were in this situation?
2
3254
Sort by:
lemonsSoftware Engineer
I'd be thinking the same thing you're thinking. That's a tough position as a recent hire, but I'd definitely escalate the concern. If they just waive it off, consider switching teams or even moving to another company. If you can legitimately express that you're thinking of walking away, they'll put more weight behind your suggestions.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482