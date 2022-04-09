Faang new joinee

Hi. I joined as Staff Engineer in a faang company. My prior discussions with manager involved creating an ML team. I have been spinning up a lot of ideas and discussing with other staff members (non ML). Have created few prototypes too. 4 months have passed but i am not seeing any effort from management to create a team and officially fund projects. Right now I am the only ML person in a team of 100 people. As a new joinee, it's difficult to override and start something by myself without manager support. I am thinking of multiple options and talking to some senior staff people - Escalating, switching teams etc. What would you do if you were in this situation?