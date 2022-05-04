Microsoft technical trainer

Hello everyone,

I'm looking around for other opportunities and was invited to a technical trainer interview.





I personally see this as a way to get out of my current role which is a very specific backend niche role (close to COBOL). I am Senior Developer and working on several cloud transformation projects but still, very niche. This is why I sometimes don't feel safe enough and am looking for other opportunities.





Now the role is a technical trainer role at Microsoft for cloud basics (fundamentals trainer) which I assume might be a good fit to get out of my sector and learn something new. However I am unsure whether that role might be a step back.





Is here anybody with some experience as a trainer at Microsoft?